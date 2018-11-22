The Apple Store is down and that means Black Friday deals are coming

Is the Apple Store down? Latest updates as Black Friday Apple deals approach

Apple’s online store has gone down ahead of the Black Friday UK deals influx. Here’s what we know right now and what to expect.

If you try to access the Apple Store on the evening of Thursday, November 22, you’ll be greeted by the above message noting that the Cupertino crew is updating its digital storefront, advising you to check back soon – presumably when it has launched this year’s Apple Black Friday deals.

For regular followers of Apple, this will come as no surprise. The company always tends to shut off access to the Apple Store ahead of new iPhone or iPad launches, only to boot the site back up again with the newly announced device ready and waiting for keen Apple fans.

But the same pattern can hold true for major sales events, and judging by the Black Friday iPhone deals we’ve seen so far, it looks that there’s some serious Apple savings incoming. We’ve also been treated to some awesome iPad Black Friday deals already, so this year’s Apple Black Friday sale is definitely worth keeping an eye on.

