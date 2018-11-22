The Apple Store is down and that means Black Friday deals are coming

Is the Apple Store down? Latest updates as Black Friday Apple deals approach
Apple’s online store has gone down ahead of the Black Friday UK deals influx. Here’s what we know right now and what to expect.
If you try to access the Apple Store on the evening of Thursday, November 22, you’ll be greeted by the above message noting that the Cupertino crew is updating its digital storefront, advising you to check back soon – presumably when it has launched this year’s Apple Black Friday deals.
Incredible Apple iPhone XR Black Friday Deal
An absolutely outstanding deal, not to be missed with a ridiculous amount of data for a low price. With absolutely nothing to pay upfront for the iPhone XR, this is one not to be missed. This works out at just £864 after two months.
Best iPhone XS Deals – 10GB+ of data
When you factor in the total cost of ownership with this deal, it's fantastic value for money as you're only paying roughly £9.40 a month for 15GB of data. Use code TRUSTED10 to save £10 on the upfront cost.
Here's a cracking deal for all you data junkies out there as you're getting a whopping 30GB a month and there's no pesky upfront cost to worry about.
Best iPhone XS Max Deals – 10GB+ of data
This deal sees you getting a new iPhone XS for just £74.50/month for 24 months on EE, meaning you'll benefit from some of the fastest network speeds in the UK, and with no upfront cost. There's also an offer of £84 cashback, effectively reducing the monthly cost to £74.50/month.
The big daddy contract for anyone who needs an almost ludicrous amount of data. It requires a reasonable upfront cost (still significantly less than the SIM-free price at least), but it does mean bringing the monthly cost down.
For regular followers of Apple, this will come as no surprise. The company always tends to shut off access to the Apple Store ahead of new iPhone or iPad launches, only to boot the site back up again with the newly announced device ready and waiting for keen Apple fans.
But the same pattern can hold true for major sales events, and judging by the Black Friday iPhone deals we’ve seen so far, it looks that there’s some serious Apple savings incoming. We’ve also been treated to some awesome iPad Black Friday deals already, so this year’s Apple Black Friday sale is definitely worth keeping an eye on.
For more great deals like this, be sure to check out our Amazon Black Friday UK deals guide, where you can find deals on TVs, soundbars, laptops, headphones and much more.
