The Apple Store is down – is AirPower finally upon us?

If you’ve decided that today is the day you finally buy a MacBook or an iPhone, and are heading to Apple’s website to buy, you’ll quickly find your path blocked.

Clicking on any items in the shop brings up an animated Apple logo and a text reading “We’ll be right back. Updates are coming to the Apple Store. Check back soon.”

Typically this happens when Apple is refreshing the store with new items, or updating the specs on existing products. But Apple has an event scheduled for a week’s time when you’d typically expect new products to be unveiled, so just what is it up to?

Well, the thing about the March 25 event is that it’s supposed to be predominantly about Apple’s new Netflix-like streaming service. If Apple decided to throw in a few new products as an afterthought, they would likely steal headlines and exposure from what the company actually wants people to be talking about. Bluntly, even the tiniest iPad revision might prove more interesting to journalists and readers than an untested television platform.

This theory isn’t mine alone. Over the weekend, Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman had a similar thought, tweeting: “If Apple was to be planning, say, new iPad and iMac announcements for this week, it would make a real statement about how much it wants to focus its March 25th event on its news and video services.”

So what could Apple have up its sleeve? Well, assuming this isn’t a blip, then everything that isn’t TV related but rumoured is worth keeping an eye on. That means the second generation of AirPods that can be wirelessly charged and support Siri, a couple of mid-range iPads and maybe – just maybe – AirPower.

In case you’ve forgotten, AirPower is the wireless charging matt announced by Apple over a year ago, and then quietly removed from the website as rumours of numerous problems abounded. Rumours suggest it may be emerging after all, but whether it’ll live up to its original promise remain to be seen.

So keep an eye on the Apple Store today. We certainly will be.

