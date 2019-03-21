Apple introduces a new range of Spring iPhone cases and Watch straps

You may not believe it if you stepped outside yesterday, but it was actually the first day of Spring. And to match the change of season, Apple has unveiled a new set of muted hues for both iPhone and Apple Watch.

This comes in the form of cases and straps, for people who feel the need to freshen their look with the season, but will only accept official Apple apparel.

Yes, it’s not quite as dramatic as Apple revealing new iPads, new iMacs and new AirPods over the last few days, but it does just about keep the company’s new product streak going for another day.

Related: Best iPhone XS cases

That means you can now buy £45 silicone cases for iPhone XS/XS Max in Spearmint, Papaya or Delft Blue, while £55 leather cases arrive in the same shades. For those with deeper pockets, there’s also leather folio cases for XS (£99) or XS Max (£129). If battery life is the main concern, then the misshapen battery case is now available in Pink Sand for £129.

There’s also a Papaya or Pink Sand shade for both the new iPad mini (£45) and iPad Air (£55). You can grab a Pink Sand case for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro for £99, too.

Related: Best iPhone

If you want your Apple Watch to match your i-device, then you’ll be pleased to see that the company has also made a bunch of straps in the same hues. Various sport loops and bands are available in Papaya, Spearmint and Lilac for £49, and if you really want to push the boat out you can spend £149 on leather straps in Cornflower, Sunset or Lilac.

Do you like the look of the new Apple accessories, or are you happy with your current style? Let us know what you think on Twitter: @TrustedReviews.