Apple smart home camera rumour sounds like part of something much bigger

Apple is reportedly planning to release a smart home camera within the next couple of years, according to a well-connected analyst with insight into Apple’s supply chain.

In a post on Medium today, the erstwhile Apple watcher Ming-Chi Kuo says the company is planning on an own-branded security camera with tight Siri and Apple Intelligence integration. According to Kuo, the camera will go into production in 2026 and Apple has already lined-up the suppliers.

This would boost Apple’s opportunity to grow its presence in the smart home category, Kuo says. In recent years Apple has relied on third-party makers to build HomeKit compatible products that can be controlled by Siri and through the company’s Home app. For example, Apple currently sells cameras and video doorbells made by Logitech and Eve.

Apple may now be seeking to profit from the hardware itself, but also leveraging the opportunity to make Apple Intelligence a more useful tool around the home.

Kuo writes: “The smart home IP camera, scheduled for production in 2026, is designed to integrate seamlessly with other Apple hardware products via wireless connectivity. Current global smart home IP camera shipments are 30–40 million units per year, with Apple’s long-term goal of annual shipments of 10+ million units for this product line. This strategic move demonstrates Apple’s continued exploration of growth opportunities in the home market. I believe the user experience will be significantly enhanced by Apple’s great ecosystem and deep integration with Apple Intelligence and Siri.”

The report is yet to be corroborated by other reliable Apple watchers, so we’ll reserve judgement on the likelihood of this product becoming a reality for now.