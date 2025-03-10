Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

New Siri Delay: Security a suspected cause of Apple Intelligence setback

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple’s decision to delay the roll out of the revamped Siri assistant features has led to plenty of speculation over why the company isn’t yet able to deliver the Apple Intelligence-based upgrade.

While Apple itself admitted its ‘taking longer than we thought‘ to get the smarter and more contextually aware Siri ready for prime time, other observers have different theories on why the feature designed for the best iPhone models is experiencing development setbacks.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman recently reported the company is struggling with consistency for these features, which include the ability for apps to take action on the user’s behalf in what’s being called “agentic” AI.

The iPhone 16 has £100 off for a limited time

The iPhone 16 has £100 off for a limited time

Amazon has just taken £100 off the iPhone 16, making it an affordable upgrade for those who want one of the latest Apple phones at a reasonable price.

  • Amazon
  • Was £799
  • Now just £699
View Deal

However one developer thinks, current reliability aside, the key issue Apple is grappling with is the security vulnerabilities inherent to the new technology.

Developer Simon Willison (via 9to5Mac) reckons the internal concern may be over something called prompt injection attacks, which are an issue that occurs when malicious actors are able to trick an AI that the request is coming from a user.

On his website Willison wrote: “These new Apple Intelligence features involve Siri responding to requests to access information in applications and then performing actions on the user’s behalf.

“This is the worst possible combination for prompt injection attacks! Any time an LLM-based system has access to private data, tools it can call, and exposure to potentially malicious instructions (like emails and text messages from untrusted strangers) there’s a significant risk that an attacker might subvert those tools and use them to damage or exfiltrating a user’s data.”

Unfortunately, this isn’t something Apple will easily be able to get around because, at present, large language models are inherently susceptible to these kind of attacks. As Daring Fireball’s John Gruber puts it, Apple would have to make “groundbreaking” developments to overcome this issue.

He wrote: “They have to solve a vexing problem — as yet unsolved by OpenAI, Google, or any other leading AI lab — to deliver what they’ve already promised.”

The stakes are too high

Apple continually stakes its reputation on being a privacy-first company and has developed trust among the user base for that reason. We saw very recently that Apple is not all talk on this front, pulling an encryption feature in the UK because the government had demanded a back door into it.

A buggy release for this new technology would be largely tolerated by users. However, something that compromises their online security would have huge, huge consequences.

It’s a tough spot for Apple because it cannot afford to be left behind in the AI race, but that may mean taking chances it is not comfortable with.

Chris Smith

By Chris Smith

You might like…

iOS 18.3 turns on Apple Intelligence whether you want it or not

iOS 18.3 turns on Apple Intelligence whether you want it or not

Chris Smith 2 months ago
Apple Intelligence is producing wildly inaccurate news summaries, BBC is fuming

Apple Intelligence is producing wildly inaccurate news summaries, BBC is fuming

Chris Smith 3 months ago
How to turn off Apple Intelligence Notification Summaries

How to turn off Apple Intelligence Notification Summaries

Lewis Painter 4 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access