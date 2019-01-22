Apple’s new ‘Shot On iPhone’ challenge could put you in the picture

Picture the scene: You’re casually scrolling through your Instagram feed when folksie ukulele music signals the commencement of an Apple advertisement. Before you know it, an image ‘Shot on iPhone’… your iPhone… has appeared on that gorgeous Retina display.

That’s the carrot Apple is dangling with its new photography competition, which encourages iPhone users to submit photos they’ve taken using the smartphone range’s excellent cameras.

The winners of Apple’s 2019 Shot on iPhone challenge will see their shot featured on the company’s social media feeds, website, billboards and in retail stores around the world.

In order to be in with a chance of winning, iPhone owners can post the snap to Instagram or Twitter using the hashtag #ShotOniPhone.

It’s also possible to make submissions via email to shotoniphone@Apple.com. From there, ten winners will be selected, with the successful photographers notified before the end of February.

Related: Best iPhone 2019

Judges include former Obama White House photographer and Trump-baiter-in-chief Peter Souza, among a wide range of celebrated photographers from around the world. There’s Luisa Dorr, Annet de Graaf and Austin Mann, as well as and Jon McCormack, who leads Apple’s camera team.

Apple is also allowing photographers to tweak their photo using any third-party editing app or piece of software, as well as the built-in Photos app.

Unfortunately it doesn’t appear there’s a cash prize (or even a new iPhone) for the winners, who will get retain the rights to their photo while hanging Apple a non-exclusive 12-month licence to use it. Naturally, there’ll be a decent amount of acclaim that comes from winning the contest, which is likely to advance the photography careers of the chosen few.

The contest commenced today and will run until 11:59pm PST on February 7 (that’s 7:59am on 23/1 UK time).

Do you fancy yourself as an award-winning iPhone photographer? Share your secrets with us @TrustedReviews on Twitter.