Apple finally completes purchase of Shazam, which is going ad-free

Apple has finally completed its acquisition of London-based music recognition app Shazam, a deal that was first announced last December.

“Apple and Shazam have a long history together. Shazam was one of the first apps available when we launched the App Store and has become a favourite app for music fans everywhere,” said Oliver Schusser, the vice president of Apple Music.

“With a shared love of music and innovation, we are thrilled to bring our teams together to provide users even more great ways to discover, experience and enjoy music.”

The size of the deal, which was recently given the green light by the European Commission, has not been publicly revealed, but it’s reportedly worth somewhere in the region of $400 million (~£300 million).

The iPhone XS maker has said that the Shazam app “will soon become ad-free for all users”. The service’s music recognition technology is also highly likely to be integrated into a number of Apple’s core products.

The most obvious are Siri and iOS. Currently, you can ask Siri to “Shazam a song”, but that ability is likely to become native. Apple’s Mac line should also get a taste of the new functionality, while the firm’s Apple HomePod smart speaker is another obvious fit.

Beyond that, Shazam has a social feature that lets users see what popular artists like Drake and Justin Bieber are listening to. This looks like a good bet to make its way into Apple Music, which was itself catalysed by Apple’s blockbuster Beats acquisition.

The main benefit of all of this is that, from some time in the near future, most Apple products should enjoy enhanced music recognition capabilities, especially on-the-go.

Do you think Shazam is a good acquisition for Apple?