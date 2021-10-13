 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple Series Series 7 ships with a small but welcome bonus in the box

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The new Apple Watch Series 7 arrives in stores later this week and those snapping up the latest smartwatch will receive an unadvertised upgrade.

The little charging puck has been redesigned and is now made of aluminium rather than plastic, potentially making it more durable. On top of that the connector is now USB-C rather than the current USB-A solution.

Apple’s changes were noted by an Italian YouTuber, who posts under the name iMatteo and posted images of the new charging pad (via 9to5Mac).

In translated comments Matteo writes: “Among other things, I don’t know if anyone has noticed this little detail, but inside the #AppleWatchSeries7 the charging cable, in addition to being USB-C, is now also in aluminium! It is no longer totally plastic like the past few years!”

Why has Apple made the change? It’s likely something to do with the improved charging speeds on offer with the Apple Watch Series 7. The company reckons it can be replenished 33% faster than previous versions, which translates as 80% charge over 45 minutes.

The USB-C connectivity means some Apple Watch Series 7 owners will need to upgrade their power brick to Apple’s 20W USB charger, or a similar third-party solution.

It’s probably worth it though as that’s the only way to access the faster charging speeds. The battery life, however, remains the same at around 18-hours on a single charge.

You might like…

Apple Watch 7 vs Apple Watch SE: Which should you buy?

Apple Watch 7 vs Apple Watch SE: Which should you buy?

Hannah Davies 1 week ago
Apple Watch 7: Everything you need to know

Apple Watch 7: Everything you need to know

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
Best Smartwatch 2021: The top wearables for apps, health and more

Best Smartwatch 2021: The top wearables for apps, health and more

Max Parker 5 months ago

The Apple Watch Series 7 became available for pre-order last week and will hit Apple Stores on Friday October 15. This year’s update is headlined by the larger 41mm and 45mm displays, with much slimmer bezels. That extra real estate brings a first-party QWERTY keyboard to the Apple Watch for the first time.

Will you be snapping up an Apple Watch Series 7 this weekend? Or are you holding off, given the rumours the Apple Watch Series 8 will be a much more significant upgrade? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.