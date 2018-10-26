If your Apple Series Series 4 borks this weekend, don’t panic – this is why

The clocks go back in Europe this weekend, which means an extra hour in bed on Sunday. However, for Apple Watch Series 4 owners, it could spell a day with a borked smartwatch.

A couple of weeks back, when time regressed an hour in Australia, the Series 4 went into an endless reboot cycle because a 23- or 25-hour day confuses the bejesus out of the Activity complication on the Infograph Modular face.

This shows hour-by-hour activity data for the Move, Exercise and Stand data. However, it appears that extra hour in the day meant the feature is struggled to draw the graph and the Apple Watch itself didn’t know how to deal.

Those affected were subjected to an endless reboot cycle until the watch ran out of power. However, such is the nature of the problem, it quickly resolved itself once the day kicked over to regular 24-hours on the next Monday.

While this incident happened a couple of weeks ago, 9to5Mac points out Apple is yet to release a software update to correct the flaw. That means Brits and our fellow Europeans are likely to experience a day with their Apple Watch throwing a fit until it decides to give up for the day.

The Apple Watch Series 4 arrived in mid-September, featuring a significant design improvement. it offers larger displays, thinner construction and more subtle physical buttons. It also features potentially-lifesaving heart monitoring tools and the new watchOS 5 software.

There’s also a new fall detection tool, which will offer to contact the emergency services if you take tumble. Earlier this week, we learned the feature came to the aid of a man in Sweden whose back pain left him in a heap on the floor… with the kitchen stove on.

