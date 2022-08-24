Apple September 7 event official – what we expect to see at iPhone 14 launch

Apple has confirmed it’s next launch event for September 7, where we expect to see the iPhone 14 range, alongside the Apple Watch 8. Here’s what else we expect.

The rumours were true, Apple is holding its autumn hardware showcase early this year. Barring a complete break from tradition Apple will reveal the iPhone 14 range on September 7. This year, there will be an in-person element with a presentation from the Steve Jobs Theatre at Apple Park.

A media invite for the ‘Far out’ event – sent to Trusted Reviews on August 24 – promises a “special Apple Event broadcasting from Apple Park.” Fans and media alike will be able to tune-in live at Apple.com and the usual platforms at 6pm UK time on September 7.

Here’s what we expect from the Far out event…

iPhone 14

Apple is expected to launch four iPhone handsets this year, with standard and Pro editions at 6.1-inch and 6.7-inches. The iPhone mini is expected to be dropped from the range completely this year.

While there are unlikely to be big design changes, the Pro versions of the phone are widely tipped to arrive without the display notch that’s been a feature since the iPhone X. Instead, Apple is expected to go with a pill/hole-punch design to accommodate Face ID and front facing cameras. We’re also expecting improved cameras and a more advanced version of Apple’s A-Series processors.

Apple Watch Series 8 and ‘Pro’

Apple normally launches the new wearables alongside the iPhone and this year is not expected to be different. The Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to be joined by an Apple Watch Pro version this year. It’s expected to be geared towards extreme sports and endurance athletes, with a larger 1.9-inch display and longer battery life. It’s also expected to be made from titanium, adding to the durability.

What does Far out mean?

Taglines for the events often give us clues for what to expect. Our early guess is that ‘far out’ refers to the new Apple Watch ‘Pro’. If it’s designed for extreme athletes, then the ‘far out’ might be how much farther you can go. The invite also showcases the Apple logo in space, so it’s possible the iPhone camera has a new astrophotography mode Apple is excited to showcase.

Anything else?

While Apple is always rumoured to be working on new AirPods, iPads and MacBooks, it is believed those products could be saved for an event later this autumn. We haven’t seen a new Apple TV in a while and there have been rumours about an addition to the HomePods line, so we’ll see.

We’ll be covering the Apple event live, as it happens, on September 7.