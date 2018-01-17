The iPhone X’s controversial notch could vanish from future Apple phones

Apple is working around the clock to make sure the dreaded notch found on the top of the iPhone X isn’t present on the iPhone range that’s set to be revealed in 2019, according to a new report.

Korea’s ET News claims that the firm is planning to bake the 3D sensing hardware required for Face ID into the front-facing camera system on the 2019 iPhone X, which could be called the iPhone XII, or iPhone 12.

But you might not want to read too much into a new iPhone rumour this early in the game. Apple is likely mulling over a slew of ideas pertaining to how it can improve the iPhone range – and this could be one of the many suggestions being bandied around.

That said, Apple is tipped to bring Face ID to the rest of the iPhone lineup in the not-too-distant future, so it’s possible it’s currently exploring ways to pack the supporting hardware into a single component to save on manufacturing costs.

Eliminating the notch in the process? That would be an added bonus.

Related: Galaxy S9

The bad news is that it looks like the refreshed model of the iPhone X – provisionally dubbed the iPhone XI or iPhone 11 – that’s expected to launch in 2018 will still feature the divisive cut-out – though the company is reportedly working on some new features to win customers over.

Would you be disappointed if Apple did away with the controversial notch? Let us know on Facebook or Twitter @TrustedReviews.