Apple says TV Plus will go for quality over quantity

Although the weather clearly highlights the fact we’re in peak summer, Apple TV Plus’ ‘Fall’ release date isn’t too far away, and sure enough the company is beginning to do some gentle promo for it.

The company’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Services, Eddy Cue, sat down with The Sunday Times in an interview that was published yesterday. The main take home is that while Apple is serious about television, its aims to dominate the streaming market will be quality, not quantity focused. The company won’t be “creating the most” shows, Cue said, but will be “creating the best.”

Unlike Netflix’s seemingly nonstop stream of original content (there’s “nothing wrong with that model, but it’s not our model”) Apple will take a slower approach, new content going up every month. The first show will be ‘The Morning Show’, a workplace drama starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston. Cue says that “on the quality bar, it is really, really good.”

It’s a bold move for a company with Apple’s cash reserves, mainly because television is so subjective. One of the reasons Netflix publishes so many new shows is because it’s well aware that not everything it releases is for everyone. With Apple TV Plus, this slower approach could backfire, especially if ‘The Morning Show’ gets panned by the critics. If new shows are slow to follow, then momentum could be lost.

Still, Cue doesn’t seem too worried, highlighting that Apple has often been late to parties it has gone on to dominate. “We try to be the best, and we don’t have to be the first to be the best,” he said. While accepting that Apple doesn’t “know a lot about television other than we are big consumers of it,” Cue believes that the company can “find the best people for it.”

We’ll have to see how well that strategy works later this year when Apple TV Plus launches. There will be a lot of companies competing for your streaming pounds in 2020.

