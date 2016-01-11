Apple’s iOS 9.3 adds Night Shift screen dimming, Notes & News updated

Apple has released iOS 9.3 for beta testers and with it a host of useful new features for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch.

Most notably, iOS 9.3 brings a brand new screen dimming mode, called Night Shift, which will alter screen shades depending on the time in your location.

The idea, like the third-party F.lux app which has been a hit on the Mac platform, is to display warmer colours when night time rolls around.

In its release notes Apple says (via 9to5Mac): “Many studies have shown that exposure to bright blue light in the evening can affect your circadian rhythms and make it harder to fall asleep. Night Shift uses your iOS device’s clock and geolocation to determine when it’s sunset in your location .

“Then it automatically shifts the colors in your display to the warmer end of the spectrum, making it easier on your eyes. In the morning, it returns the display to its regular settings. Pleasant dreams.”

Ironically, the iOS release of F.lux was ordered to shut down by Apple after the firm claimed it violated its developer guidelines. What we didn’t know at the time was Apple had its own interpretation of the tech up its sleeve.

Additionally, Apple is also improving core apps like Notes, News and Health.

Notes gets Touch ID compatibility to offer greater protection for your scribblings, while the News app also features For You recommendations that are tailored to the user’s particular interests.

News also features a new landscape mode on iPhone, while Health now includes information gleaned by the Apple Watch’s activity app.

Apple has also improved Apple Music integration with CarPlay, meaning the New and For You sections are now added to the mix. Interestingly, there’s no news on the wireless CarPlay Volkswagen W says it was prohibited from demonstrating at CES last week.

Finally, a single iPhone can now be paired with multiple Apple Watches for the first time and Siri now supports hebrew.

As this is only the first beta of the latest iOS 9 update, it’s likely to be at least a few weeks before a full consumer release.