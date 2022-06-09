Apple rumoured to be making huge 14.1-inch iPad

Apple is apparently making the biggest iPad it’s every made, with a 14.1-inch display size that positively dwarfs the current iPad Pro.

Apple tipster Majin Bu has taken to Twitter to reveal that Apple is working on a new high-end iPad powered by the new M2 chip. The most notable feature of this new iPad is a 14.1-inch display.

As the tweet goes on to explain, this 14.1-inch iPad will come with 512GB of internal storage and and 16GB of base memory.

The current iPad range tops out at the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. This new iPad would have a bigger screen than even the 13-inch MacBook Pro.

Interestingly, the tweet notes that this new iPad will arrive on top of new versions of the existing 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, indicating the birth of a completely new tablet line from Apple.

Also interesting to note is the suggestion that the new M2 iPad Pro 12.9-inch will feature slimmer bezels than the current M1 model, while the 11-inch unit will remain much the same (power bump aside).

In a subsequent tweet, the tipster claims that the new 14.1-inch iPad will be unveiled at Apple’s October/November event.

Together with the M2 chip that debuted in the new MacBook Air at WWDC 2022, as well as the iPadOS 16 UI enhancements Apple announced at the same event, the lines between Apple’s MacBook and iPad products are set to get even more blurred.