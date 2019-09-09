iPhone 11 may feature new R1 co-processor – here’s why it’s a big deal

Apple’s iPhone 11 handsets are likely to feature a brand new processor, alongside the new A13 series chips, according to reports on Monday.

Ahead of the 2019’s handsets’ official unveiling on September 10, the company has build a new co-processor codenamed Rose and R1, MacRumors reports.

The site says, based upon evidence spotted in an internal iOS 13 build, the new processor will perform a similar task to the M-series motion co-processor, only recording more accurate data.

The current role of the M-series is to share the load of the main A-Series processor, pertaining to the iPhone’s physical position and how it moves. It handles data from the compass, gyroscope, accelerometer, barometer, and built-in microphones.

However, today’s report suggests it will contain many more sensors then at M-series processor, meaning greater accuracy and more data, according to the report.

So, MacRumors reports, the new Rose coprocessor will add support for an intertidal measurement unit, Bluetooth 5.1 features, ultra-sideband and also camera functions like motion capture and optical tracking.

The report says the idea behind the processor should boost the functionality of the forthcoming Apple Tags (the Tile-like Bluetooth trackers Apple is rumoured to be unveiling) as well as the ARKit SDK for augmented reality apps.

According to the report, it’ll be easier to find lost Apple Tags thanks to the “Angle of Arrival (AoA) and Angle of Departure (AoD) features of Bluetooth 5.1 enable Bluetooth direction-finding”, while there R1 could also aid the processing of People Occulsion within ARKit.

This feature “enables even more immersive AR experiences by enabling virtual content to pass behind people in the real world,” Apple says.

Apple is expected to announce a trio of iPhone handset during Tuesday’s event, as well as the Apple Watch Series 5. We may see those aforementioned Apple Tags, a tweaked Apple TV set-top box and perhaps even a few surprises.

