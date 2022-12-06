Apple rolls out Self Service Repair in UK and Europe

Apple has made its Self Service Repair program available in the UK and Europe.

The company initially rolled out its DIY repair offering to its home US market back in April. Now it has announced the availability of the service for eight countries in Europe: Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Sweden, and the UK.

As part of the Self Service Repair initiative, Apple is providing a shopfront for the repair manuals and more than 200 individual parts and tools that users will need to fix their own Apple devices. You can save further money by returning replaced parts to be recycled or refurbished.

The service covers many of the most common repairs for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups, as well as the iPhone SE (2022). Outside of Apple’s smartphone line-up, it also offers DIY repair support for any Macbook that runs on Apple silicon.

While Apple is now offering support for DIY repairs, this is still no job for beginners. Rather, it’s for “customers who are experienced with the complexities of repairing electronic devices”.

The parts on offer are apparently the very same ones as those available to Apple’s network of authorised repair providers

While we were fans of Apple offering this self repair initiative earlier in the year, we found the costs to be somewhat prohibitive. An iPhone 12 display repair bundle for $269, for example, places the cost of repair just $10 shy of Apple’s out of warranty repair cost.

However, the added ability to rent the tools from Apple for a week at a fee of $49 makes the prospect of a DIY repair seem a lot more worthwhile.