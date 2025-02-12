Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple’s in-home robot could actually be like that Pixar lamp

Chris Smith

Apple revealing a prototype, voice-controlled robotic desk lamp earlier this month was a definite highlight of 2025 thus far.

While the research paper only offered an insight into Apple’s line of thinking ahead of its reported expansion into smart home robotics, the eventual product might not be too far off what was shown.

That’s according to the well-connected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who reckons Apple might focus on anthropomorphic robots – like the lamp – instead of humanoids.

After checking in with his supply chain sources, Kuo says all indications are that “Apple cares more about how users build perception with robots than their physical appearance … implying sensing hardware and software serve as the core technologies.”

The post on X claims Apple is still quite a long way from a reality with 2028 the earliest date floated by the analyst.

“The timeline from POC to formal kick-off varies. Given current progress and typical development cycles, Apple’s robot mass production likely won’t start until 2028 or later,” Kuo added.

“Interestingly, Apple has been unusually open about sharing some of its robotics research during the early POC stage—possibly to attract talent.

The research paper published by Apple referenced a lamp that “explores the interplay between functional and expressive objectives in movement design.”

The video showed, among over things, a human summoning the lamp to come closer with their hands, to focus on a book and then to follow said book as it moves around a desk. The human is also shown putting a hand up to stop the lamp moving closer and pointing to direct the light away from the desk.

I’d buy the lamp today

Who wants a humanoid robot around the house? Unless it’s Kryten from Red Dwarf with his guilt chip removed, it’s a hard pass from me. Apple’s cute, Pixar-like lamp on the other hand? I’m in. I want this device and I want it now.

Chris Smith

By Chris Smith

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.

