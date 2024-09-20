Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple reveals secret sauce behind AirPods 4 with ANC

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The new AirPods 4 earbuds, which are out today, offer a more premium tier that brings active noise cancellation to the non-Pro edition for the first time.

However, given the standard AirPods 4 don’t have silicone ear tips to help create a seal as the AirPods Pro 2 do, many folks were curious as to how well the experience would translate due to how much ambient noise can make its way in naturally.

We haven’t completed a full review, early indications are that Apple has done a great job of recreating powerful ANC technology even without the tips to offer a helping hand.

Now Apple has gone on record to explain how and why it brought the marquee feature to the standard edition AirPods, which do cost an extra £50 over more basic set of AirPods 4. The company said it had been cooking up the solution in the labs since 2020, and had created a working demo a year later.

“We were just blown away,” Vice President of Hardware Engineering Kate Bergeron told Engadget in an interview. “We said ‘we absolutely have something here, we need to go after this and we’ve got to make it happen.’”

The algorithm developed over time, as did the tip-less fit for the earbuds. The key however, is the powerful H2 chip that Apple says can monitor the in-ear fit in real time and adjust the ANC even when the AirPods aren’t static. Beyond that, the equalisers are being micro-managed at the same time.

“It’s even computationally more intense in many ways than it is with the AirPods Pro,” Bergeron said.

Eric Treski, AirPods marketing chief, added: “It’s really, really hard to create this great ANC quality in a non-ear-tip product. The power of the H2 allows that, so we’re actually doing a lot with the H2 chip to manage ANC quality and listen from the mics for environmental noise to make sure we’re canceling as much as possible.”

We’ll have a full AirPods 4 review in the coming weeks.

You might like…

Apple announces AirPods 4, including a new ANC version

Apple announces AirPods 4, including a new ANC version

Kob Monney 2 weeks ago
Apple AirPods 4 vs AirPods Pro 2: How do they measure up?

Apple AirPods 4 vs AirPods Pro 2: How do they measure up?

Kob Monney 2 weeks ago
AirPods 4 vs AirPods 3: What’s new and what’s changed?

AirPods 4 vs AirPods 3: What’s new and what’s changed?

Kob Monney 2 weeks ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words