Apple reportedly working on new entry-level iPhone for 2022

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Apple could have a new, entr-level iPhone in the works alongside a complete redesign of its iPhone 13 models, according to the latest predictions from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. 

Gurman shared his thoughts on the iPhone 13 launch, along with what could be in store for the iPhone 14 in his weekly Power On newsletter. 

It’s safe to say Apple didn’t make any massive leaps forward with the iPhone 13. 

The most significant upgrades this time around were the new A15 Bionic chip, smaller notch, longer-lasting batteries and improved cameras with a new Cinematic Mode. The Pro models also received a smooth 120Hz ProMotion display. 

However, Gurman believes this could be an indicator of much bigger changes set to arrive with the iPhone 14 next autumn. 

“Apple will have to get more dramatic with next year’s overhaul, especially as competition mounts. Samsung Electronics Co., Google and others are now unleashing their best. Samsung is pushing foldable phones, and Apple is working on its own foldable device that it could release in a few years”, wrote Gurman in the newsletter

“The minor changes this year also mean that Apple’s engineers were working behind the scenes on bigger things that will take more time. With the iPhone 14, you can expect new entry-level and Pro models and a complete redesign”. 

We can only assume the entry-level phone Gurman is referencing is the next iPhone SE – the iPhone SE 3

The iPhone SE 2 successor is already rumoured to be launching in the first half of 2022, cutting the wait time between SE models from four years to two (via DigiTimes). 

The original SE launched in March 2016, while the SE 2 arrived in April 2020, so we wouldn’t be surprised to see the next mid-range iPhone launch in spring as a mid-year release between Apple’s annual flagship launches.

We’ll have to wait until next year to see if Apple launches its next entry-level iPhone.

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …
