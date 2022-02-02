Apple reportedly testing out iPhone SE 3 in India

Apple is said to be at the stage of testing out the rumoured iPhone SE 3, at least in one region.

According to 91Mobiles, three new iPhone models – A2595, A2783, and A2784 if you’re curious – have been imported into India for testing. These model numbers apparently cover the company’s next budget smartphone, the iPhone SE 3.

We’ve also learned that the new iPhone will be priced at around Rs 23,000, which works out to roughly £227 or $307.

Previous reports have suggested that Apple will launch the iPhone SE 3 in March or April, which would represent a two year gap to the preceding iPhone SE 2.

We’re not expecting much of a shake-up for the iPhone SE 3, with the same iPhone 8-like design. That would mean Apple sticking with the old fashioned home button and chunky bezels, and not adopting the Face ID notch of more recent premium models.

While it’ll likely be externally familiar to look at, the SE 3 could receive a hefty power bump courtesy of the iPhone 13’s A15 Bionic chip, as well as the benefits of 5G connectivity.

We called the iPhone SE 2 “a downright excellent buy if you want a phone that’ll perform fast and take excellent pictures for years to come” in our 8 out of 10 review. Will we find the formula similarly compelling two years on?

Away from the matter of Apple’s next budget smartphone, the original report also claims that Apple has imported two iPads for testing in India. One is thought to be a new iPad Air, and one is thought to be a new budget iPad.