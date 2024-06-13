Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple reportedly getting ChatGPT access for free

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Apple is apparently getting access to OpenAI’s ChatGPT in iOS 18 for free.

One of the big items of news to emerge from Apple’s WWDC event this week has been that iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia will be able to utilise the ChatGPT AI assistant for Siri queries.

You might have expected that access to the world’s hottest LLM would come at a premium price, but that doesn’t appear to be the case. According to a new Bloomberg report from well informed journalist Mark Gurman, Apple isn’t paying ChatGPT anything.

Get the Galaxy S23 with 500GB data for £23.99 a month

Get the Galaxy S23 with 500GB data for £23.99 a month

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is available on a 24 month contract with 500GB of monthly data for just £23.99 a month and £49 up front.

  • Amazon
  • 500GB monthly data
  • £23.99 a month, £49 up front
View Deal

Apparently, Apple has been able to convince OpenAI that the greatest payment it could give right now is to place its AI chatbot and branding in front of hundreds of millions of iPhone users. Apple is offering ChatGPT results to its customers without any charge to the user.

In future, the report claims that Apple intends to cut a series of revenue-sharing deals with AI companies, meaning Apple would take a cut from any monetised chatbot results obtained through Apple platforms, in a similar way to how it takes a slice of all App Store app payments.

Apple is said to be in talks with Google over possible Gemini AI integration in future iterations of Siri, as well as Anthropic’s Claude AI chatbot.

When iOS 18 launches later this year with Apple Intelligence, Siri will be able to use ChatGPT to do things like create a menu for dinner based on the ingredients in your fridge, or to provide advice on which colour to paint your wall based on an image of your front room.

You might like…

Apple wants iOS 18 users to take a hike

Apple wants iOS 18 users to take a hike

Chris Smith 11 hours ago
iPhone clock app getting a handy boost in iOS 18, and it’s not AI

iPhone clock app getting a handy boost in iOS 18, and it’s not AI

Chris Smith 12 hours ago
Could leaked Pixel Watch 3 XL revive Google’s smartwatch fortunes?

Could leaked Pixel Watch 3 XL revive Google’s smartwatch fortunes?

Chris Smith 13 hours ago
HTC U24 Pro has another go at resurrecting a famous smartphone brand

HTC U24 Pro has another go at resurrecting a famous smartphone brand

Jon Mundy 22 hours ago
Jabra announces shock exit from consumer headphones business

Jabra announces shock exit from consumer headphones business

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
AirPods Pro 2 will help you shake-off spam calls in iOS 18

AirPods Pro 2 will help you shake-off spam calls in iOS 18

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words