Apple reportedly cancels plans to increase iPhone 14 production

Jon Mundy

Apple has reportedly reversed a decision to ramp up iPhone 14 production due to disappointingly low demand.

According to Bloomberg, Apple had instructed its production partners to increase iPhone 14 production due to an expected spike in demand. However, that demand has failed to materialise, prompting Apple to roll back its request.

The report claims that Apple had formerly instructed suppliers to increase production by as many as 6 million units ahead of the lucrative holiday season. Now it appears as if that bumper order has been scrapped.

This isn’t the catastrophic news it might initially seem. Even with this decline in demand, Apple is still expecting to shift 90 million iPhones, which is the same as it managed during the same period last year.

This is also the amount that Apple predicted it would sell back in the summer.

Various factors seem to be at play here, with a looming recession and a strong dollar key among them. China’s stuttering economy can’t have helped demand either, while the ongoing war in Ukraine continues to fuel uncertainty.

There’s also the matter of a previous report that suggested the iPhone 14 wasn’t proving as popular as the iPhone 14 Pro. Apple’s more affordable model typically proves its biggest seller, but its lack of improvements over the iPhone 13, especially in relation to the iPhone 14 Pro, are clearly holding it back.

The iPhone 14 has last year’s A15 Bionic processor and much the same design and display as its immediate predecessor, while the iPhone 14 Pro gains the improved A16 Bionic, a new Dynamic Island notch, and a shiny new 48MP camera.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way.
Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors' code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

