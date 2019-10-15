There’s yet another iOS 13 bug fix and we’re struggling to keep up

You have to be on your toes to stay abreast of all the updates Apple has issued since launching iOS 13 less than a month ago. Today’s iOS 13.1.3 update is the fourth additional update the company has dropped since September 19’s iOS 13 release.

iOS 13.1 quickly bought some new features like Siri Shortcuts automations and the ability to send your ETA in Google Maps, but the rest have been focused on bug fixes and today’s iOS 13.1.3 update has a stack of them. The release notes say the update:

Addresses an issue that could prevent a device from ringing or vibrating for an incoming call

Fixes an issue that may prevent opening a meeting invite in Mail

Resolves an issue where data in the Health app may not display correctly after daylight savings time adjusts

Fixes an issue where Voice Memos recordings may not download after restoring from iCloud Backup

Addresses an issue where apps might fail to download when restoring from iCloud Backup

Fixes an issue that can prevent Apple Watch from pairing successfully

Resolves an issue where notifications may not be received on Apple Watch

Fixes an issue where Bluetooth may disconnect on certain vehiclesImproves connection reliability of Bluetooth hearing aids and headsets

Addresses launch performance for apps that use Game Center

This update is more in the vein of iOS 13.1.2, which also offered several fixes pertaining to iCloud backups and Bluetooth connectivity, as well as issues with the camera, flashlight.

This followed the arrival of iOS 13.1.1, which took care of some more serious issues pertaining to third-party keyboard security and rapid battery drain.

While the bugs Apple is picking now are minor by comparison, there’s still an alarming number of issues popping up. At least the company is going about solving them with a quickness.

