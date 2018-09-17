Apple releases watchOS 5, tvOS 12 and HomePod updates – here’s how to install them

It’s that wondrous day of the year when Apple gives a large swathe of products a fresh lick of paint, while adding new reams of new features and functionality.

Alongside the much-anticipated roll out of iOS 12, Apple is also releasing its new operating systems for the Apple Watch and Apple TV, as well as introducing a new update to improve the HomePod speaker.

Starting with watchOS 5, which can be downloaded from the Apple Watch companion app for iOS. Before doing so you’ll need to download iOS 12 for your iPhone.

The software update should show in the General settings of the My Watch app, but before doing so you want to ensure that the device has at least 50% charge and have your Apple Watch attached to its charger. You’ll also need to ensure your iPhone is connected to Wi-Fi and paired with the watch itself.

The update is available to all Apple Watch owners, apart from those who have the original ‘Series 0’ Apple Watch, which is being put out to pasture as a result of the update.

tvOS 12

Next up, it’s tvOS 12, which introduces support for Dolby Atmos on the 4K model, new aerial screensavers and the Apple TV remote added to the Control Centre in iOS 12. Users on iOS 12 will also be able to autofill passwords from iPhone and iPad on the Apple TV, enabling easier sign on for media apps.

This update can be downloaded from Settings > System > Software update within the Apple TV itself. I just updated and the process took around 10 minutes in total, so don’t do this is there’s something you’re keen to watch immediately.

HomePod updates

Last but not least, the iOS 12 update also introduces new features for Apple’s HomePod Siri-powered speaker. HomePod users can now search by lyrics, set multiple timers, make and receive phone calls and access Find My iPhone. Siri Shortcuts, one of the headline iOS 12 features, is also coming aboard the HomePod express.

While HomePod automatically updates with new features, you can go to the companion app for iOS and manually look for the software updates.

