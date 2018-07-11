Apple tipped to update almost everything – including the Mac mini – this autumn

Apple is planning to refresh almost all of its Mac computers before the end of the year, as well as the iPhone, Apple Watch and iPad, one noted industry insider is predicting.

Analyst Ming Chi-Kuo, who has a better record than most, says (via 9to5Mac) the MacBook, MacBook Pro and Mac mini will all see new models this autumn. Perhaps most interestingly, he also claims there’ll be a new lower-priced notebook model that won’t necessarily be part of the MacBook and MacBook Air lines.

Long-suffering Mac mini fans are likely to be buoyed by this news. The standalone slab, which enables users to plug in their own accessories, hasn’t been updated since 2014.

It wouldn’t be a complete surprise. In October last year an email reportedly sent to a customer by Apple CEO Tim Cook promising as much. In the exchange he allegedly told the customer “an important part of our product line going forward.” He also said “it is not time to share details”, but that time may be rapidly approaching.

Elsewhere Kuo’s note to investors substantiates reports we’re getting new iPad Pro models with Face ID. However, alongside a 12.9-inch version he believes the secondary model will be 11-inches in size. He also aligns with previous speculation suggesting there’ll be a trio of iPhones let by a 6.5-inch OLED model, a 5.8-inch successor to the iPhone X and a new, entry level 6.1-inch LCD model.

The Apple Watch reckons those Apple Watch models with larger screens will specifically arrive with 1.57-inch and 1.78-inch panels (they’re currently 1.32-inch and 1.5-inch), while the heart rate detection will also be improved upon.

Finally, Apple will finally unleash the AirPower wireless charging mat a year after it’s original unveiling. Kuo says Apple will also launch the AirPods 2, likely carrying the ‘Hey Siri’ voice activation.

Which new Apple product are you most excited for? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.