Apple Reality Pro headset could have insanely good displays

If you were wondering why Apple may be planning to charge multiple thousands of dollars for its rumoured Reality Pro headset, the answer might lie in the quality of the displays within.

A new leak from the venerable display industry source Ross Young has the lowdown on the Micro OLED screens within the mixed reality headset.

According to young, they’ll be 4K per eye with an insane pixel density of 4,000 pixels per inch, per 1.41-inch diagonal display. For reference, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is 460 PPI. The Meta Quest 2 headset, the current market leader has 773 PPI.

On top of that, the peak brightness, according to Young will be greater than 5000 nits. That’s compared to the Sony PSVR 2 max brightness of 265 nits. While the figure quoted by Young immediately sounds as if it would blow your eyeballs out (the average laptop display is under 1000 nits), some of the edge would certainly be taken off by the optics.

Still the very mention of 5000 nits of artificial brightness being blasted into the retinas from just a couple of inches away gives us slight pause.

I made this particular point on Twitter to be informed by a few folks that I should a) Google daylight and b) realise that nits is dependent on the emissive surface area, but it was still quite a startling figure to see.

The so-called Reality Pro headset is thought to be on deck for Apple’s June 5 keynote at WWDC 2023. It’s the most anticipated Apple product certainly since the Apple Watch and perhaps since the iPhone.

It’s also thought to be the most important to Apple’s future. It is thought the company has a lot riding on AR and VR headset range over the next few years. We’ll be covering the launch event live and will have all of the reaction following the WWDC announcements.