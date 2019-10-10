Apple is finally ready to ditch the butterfly keyboard, a top analyst has claimed.

MacBook users have been complaining about the butterfly keyboard for several years now, with the most common issues being keys getting stuck or causing unwanted repeat keystrokes. Apple even issued an apology to its customers earlier this year.

A report written by renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and seen by MacRumors claims that 2020 will mark the death of the butterfly keyboard. Apple is believed to be planning to switch back to the scissor mechanism that it used to use.

Kuo has claimed that Apple will replace its butterfly keyboard with a scissor mechanism on the MacBook Pro in the past, he now says that the rest of the MacBook line will follow in the second quarter of 2020.

According to Kuo, a time-of-flight camera will feature on the next iPad Pro − which has come to be know as the iPad Pro 2019. The tablet, which could either launch before Christmas or in early 2020, will reportedly feature a rear 3D camera system not before seen on an Apple device.

Time-of-flight sensors are capable of generating 3D maps of their surroundings. The tech works by shooting a laser at objects and recording how long it takes for the light to bounce back. This data can then be used to boost image quality, recognise gestures, track objects and navigate rooms.

As far as the iPad camera is concerned, the sensor could potentially be used to create 3D photography, improve distance accuracy in AR games, blur backgrounds in portrait mode and even to focus better in low-light environments.

The camera could also be used to improve the company’s TrueDepth technology, although this would probably be of more benefit on the tablet’s front camera as it is primarily useful for Face ID authentication and for when you want to turn into a talking unicorn with Animoji.

