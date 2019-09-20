Apple re-opens new landmark New York store ahead of iPhone 11 rush

A redesigned version of Apple Fifth Avenue is opening on September 20th, and boy does it look fancy.

Situated on the South-East corner of central park and just a block away from Trump Tower, the iconic structure has been under renovation since 2017. It was opened by Steve Jobs in 2006 and remains the only Apple store to open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Related: Best iPhone 2019

The glass cube on the surface invites visitors down a spiral staircase into one of Apple’s most remarkable stores. Since the renovation, two less grandiose entrances have been added to cut congestion for those entering the store.

18 new, and highly unusual, skylights, called ‘Skylenses’ by Apple, have also been added. The new version of the store is nearly double the size of the original space. There’s more natural light, a higher ceiling and more space to try out new products.

The area laid out for Apple’s store assistants, called ‘Geniuses’, has doubled too, so New Yorkers will be well placed to get support for their Apple products.

Apple CEO, Tim Cook, said in a statement: “Our customers are at the center of everything we do, and Apple Fifth Avenue is for them, to inspire them, and to provide the very best place to discover our newest products.

“It’s unique among Apple stores, and today it returns even more welcoming, and even more beautiful than ever. We’re so proud to be a part of this great city where so much happens every day.”

The store’s opening comes just before the new Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max and Apple Watch 5 go on sale. The new products where unveiled on the 10th of September and went on sale in store earlier today. The phones have been available on pre-order since the event, though there’s currently no sales figures on them.

Contributing Editor George is currently studying MA Magazine Journalism at The University of Sheffield and has a degree in History from the University of Edinburgh. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student.…