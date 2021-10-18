 large image

Apple quietly updates AirPods Pro with a handy new charging feature

Max Parker By Max Parker
Deputy and mobile editor

While it wasn’t mentioned during tonight’s Unleashed event, Apple has quietly added a new charging feature to its ANC-toting AirPods Pro.

To go along with the new AirPods 3, the AirPods Pro now come with a MagSafe wireless charging case. While you’ve already been able to charge your AirPods on the MagSafe pad, we’d assume this new feature adds faster charging and magnetic attachment to the case.

Apple didn’t give us the much-anticipated AirPods Pro 2 at the event, but this handy addition makes the current Pros more of a tempting prospect if you’ve bought into the MagSafe ecosystem.

Apple did announce a pair of regular AirPods, though. These have a design that’s very similar to the Pros. with a squatter case and Force sensors on the stems of the buds for skipping tracks and pausing.

The new AirPods 3 also support Spatial Audio, a feature already present on the Pro pair, along with Adaptive EQ, 30 hours of battery life from the case and MagSafe charging.

These new AirPods will set you back £169, while the AirPods Pro with the new MagSafe case retail for £239.

When we first reviewed the AirPods Pro we said, “AirPods Pro are excellent earbuds and easy to recommend, especially if you’re deep in the iOS ecosystem. They sound great, are far more comfortable than competing headphones and the ANC is very effective. Add to that the typical AirPods feature like a strong connection and easy pairing and you’ve got a very complete product.”

Another device to get MagSafe that was announced was the new MacBook Pro 2021. Apple’s flagship laptop now comes in two sizes (14 and 16-inch) and is powered by either the M1 Max or M1 Pro chips. They also have new Mini-LED displays with a notch, more ports (including HDMI and SDXC), ProMotion 120Hz refresh rates and improved battery life.

author icon

