Apple pushes users to upgrade their iPhones with notification

People signed up to Apple’s iPhone Upgrade Program are getting pushed to upgrade, with users being nudged to upgrade their iPhones to an XR or XS, just in time for Christmas.

Users signed up to the iPhone Upgrade Program are getting push notifications on their iDevice today to push them into picking up a younger model.

This ties into recent reports that the smartphone market is slowing down in many regions, and also with the rumours that this generation’s iPhones perhaps haven’t sold as well as they could have.

Now, it appears that only iPhone Upgrade Program users are getting the push notifications, and I’ve diligently asked five or six people with an iPhone if they’ve received the notifications, all of whom have not received the notifications. If that’s the case, the messages aren’t really unsolicited, although they do still seem a tiny bit gross.

Still, signing up to the Apple iPhone Upgrade Program does communicate some sort of buying intent. If the tech monolith want to get serious about selling their smartphones, you can hardly blame them for making their move.

Although, when you consider this is the same company that stealth dropped a U2 album into everyone’s iPhone without asking just a few years ago, it’s important to remember that things could be a lot worse…

Did you get the notification? Will it encourage you to pull the trigger on an upgrade? Let us know on @TrustedReviews