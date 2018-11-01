Apple pulls watchOS 5.1 for Apple Watch after widespread ‘bricking’ reports

Apple has pulled the watchOS 5.1 software after some Apple Watch owners complained the update had effectively bricked their smartwatch.

The company says it is working on a fix for the problem, which leaves Watch owners stranded on the Apple logo screen after attempting to install the software.

Apple says the issue is only affecting a small number of Apple Watch owners, who is it advising to seek support via AppleCare. It says no action is necessary if the update installed as planned.

In a statement (via BBC), the firm said: “Due to a small number of Apple Watch customers experiencing an issue while installing WatchOS 5.1 today, we’ve pulled back the software update as a precaution,”

“Any customers impacted should contact AppleCare, but no action is required if the update installed successfully. We are working on a fix for an upcoming software update.”

At the time of writing, the update remains unavailable and Apple has not issued a replacement. Naturally, Apple Watch users have taken to Twitter to report their grievances:

Seasoned Apple gadget owners often wait for a day or two after the launch of a new OS update in the hope of avoiding such a scenario. However, it can be difficult to hold off with a number of new features in the offing. The latest version of watchOS added new emoji, compatibility with Group FaceTime (audio only), new solid colour watch faces and plenty more.

What was not advertised by the company was an inescapable Apple logo screen that renders the shiny smartwatch completely useless. We’ll let you know when Apple releases the promised fix for the update.

Have you been affected by the Apple Watch conking out on you after attempting to install the watchOS 5.1 update? What has Apple Support told you?