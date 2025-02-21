Apple pulls iCloud Advanced Data Protection in UK – what it means for Brits

Apple device owners in the UK will no longer benefit from end-to-encryption of photos, files, and key app data in iCloud, after the tech giant pulled a major security feature.

Apple is no longer offering Advanced Data Protection via iCloud to new UK users after refusing UK government demands to provide it with backdoor access to users’ data.

Advanced Data Protection (ADP), introduced in late 2022, adds an extra layer of security for users because only they are able to see the decrypted data. Even Apple cannot access the files stored in iCloud when ADP is turned on.

iPhone 14 for just £479 Giffgaff is now selling ‘like new’ refurbished models of the iPhone 14 for only £479, and they come with a two-year warranty as standard. Compared to the £599 iPhone 16e, this is a proper Apple bargain. Giffgaff

‘Like new’ refurbished

Only £479 View Deal

As of today, those who weren’t already enrolled in ADP cannot sign up for it and will see a message stating: “Apple can no longer offer Advanced Data Protection (ADP) in the United Kingdom to new users.”

Current users will have to disable the feature soon. Apple said it was “gravely disappointed” to be pulling the feature, but reaffirmed it would “never” offer a master key for its products.

What this means

It means, moving forward, that Brits will only benefit from standard data protection from the following iCloud data categories: iCloud Backup; iCloud Drive; Photos; Notes; Reminders; Safari Bookmarks; Siri Shortcuts; Voice Memos; Wallet Passes; and Freeform.

Essentially, it makes this data more vulnerable to bad actors as it is no longer protected by the highest levels of encryption.

Users worldwide will not be affected.

Not only did this end-to-end encryption protect users most sensitive data from prying eyes, it also gave Apple a means of sidestepping demands for access from law enforcement, as it physically couldn’t provide the data being requested.

Apple has consistently rejected the idea of building a “backdoor” into its software as it would undermine its belief that privacy is a “human right” and that any workarounds could be exploited by bad actors.

Now, rather than cave to demands made under the UK’s Investigatory Powers Act (or the Snooper’s Charter as it’s more commonly known) which also demanded access to the data of users’ worldwide, Apple has decided to withdraw the feature entirely.

So, Apple will once again have access to user data it had attempted to keep totally private. Law enforcement agencies in the UK can request the data they seek, but will need a warrant for specific cases to do so.

“Apple can no longer offer Advanced Data Protection (ADP) in the United Kingdom to new users and current UK users will eventually need to disable this security feature,” Apple said in a statement to Trusted Reviews.

“ADP protects iCloud data with end-to-end encryption, which means the data can only be decrypted by the user who owns it, and only on their trusted devices. We are gravely disappointed that the protections provided by ADP will not be available to our customers in the UK given the continuing rise of data breaches and other threats to customer privacy. Enhancing the security of cloud storage with end-to-end encryption is more urgent than ever before.

“Apple remains committed to offering our users the highest level of security for their personal data and are hopeful that we will be able to do so in the future in the United Kingdom. As we have said many times before, we have never built a backdoor or master key to any of our products or services and we never will.”