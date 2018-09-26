Apple has apparently run into production issues with the iPhone XR

Apple is experiencing manufacturing issues with the newly unveiled iPhone XR, according to a new report.

The company has apparently had to significantly alter its production plans for the handset, which is due to come out on October 26.

Taiwanese manufacturer Pegatron was originally supposed to produce 50-60% of total orders for the iPhone XR, reports Economic Daily News (via DigiTimes).

However, this has now been cut to below 30% due to an apparent shortage of workers and low-than-expected yield rates, with Foxconn − which was in charge of manufacturing the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max − said to be picking up the slack.

The reports adds that production has also been affected by an unsteady supply of LCD panels from Japan Display.

The LCD-toting iPhone XR is an, ahem, affordable alternative to the OLED iPhone XS. It looks like a cheaper version of the iPhone X, featuring a near edge-to-edge display and a ‘notch’ at the top of the screen that houses the facial recognition sensors.

It has a 6.1-inch, 1792 x 828 LCD ‘Liquid Retina’ screen, a single 12-megapixel rear camera, and it’s powered by the Apple A12 Bionic chip.

One of the biggest draws for customers is that it’s available in a wide range of colour schemes, including white, black, blue, yellow, coral and (PRODUCT)RED.

The iPhone XR will cost $749/£749 for the entry-level 64GB model. Prices go up to £799/$799 for the 128GB model and £899/$899 for the iPhone XR with 256GB of storage.

Are you tempted by any of Apple’s new iPhone models? Which ones and why? Share your thoughts with us on Twitter @TrustedReviews.