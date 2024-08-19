Apple Podcasts on the web is an easy way to find your next audio obsession

Apple has continued its recent trend of embracing web apps for homegrown software, this time by launching Apple Podcasts on the old World Wide Web.

From today, you can now access your favourite shows via the Apple Podcasts website, available at podcasts.apple.com. If you’re on a Mac, just be aware the command might try and open your existing, native Podcasts app.

As with the app, you’ll be able to sign in via your Apple ID to access your subscriptions and recommendations, as well as browse the library, and access shows currently topping the charts. Naturally, there’s a playback interface a top the page, and the ability to search.

The homepage has sections for new and noteworthy podcasts, as well as topical shows under the heading “The Moment”. There you’ll find Apple News originals, as well as content from established media platforms like NPR, the BBC and The Guardian.

You can also find trailers for new content, a showcase of new seasons of popular shows – from the true crime, fiction, and news commentary genres. There’s also a section delivering audio from your favourite apps. You might see options from Calm, Sleep Cycle, and The Economist, for example

Overall, the web platform is very much akin to the mobile app. However, the more spacious design and large thumbnails might make for easier content discovery if you’re seeking something new to accompany your daily commute or evening down time.

The launch of Apple Podcasts on the web comes just a couple of weeks after Apple launched a version of its Maps app for the web, finally joining Google on that medium.