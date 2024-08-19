Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple Podcasts on the web is an easy way to find your next audio obsession

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple has continued its recent trend of embracing web apps for homegrown software, this time by launching Apple Podcasts on the old World Wide Web.

From today, you can now access your favourite shows via the Apple Podcasts website, available at podcasts.apple.com. If you’re on a Mac, just be aware the command might try and open your existing, native Podcasts app.

EE Unlimited Data SIM offer

EE Unlimited Data SIM offer

EE’s Unlimited Data SIM has just taken a price plunge for the ‘Back to School’ sale, letting you get uncapped, super fast speeds for just £23/month.

  • EE
  • Was £35/month
  • Now £23/month
View Deal

As with the app, you’ll be able to sign in via your Apple ID to access your subscriptions and recommendations, as well as browse the library, and access shows currently topping the charts. Naturally, there’s a playback interface a top the page, and the ability to search.

The homepage has sections for new and noteworthy podcasts, as well as topical shows under the heading “The Moment”. There you’ll find Apple News originals, as well as content from established media platforms like NPR, the BBC and The Guardian.

You can also find trailers for new content, a showcase of new seasons of popular shows – from the true crime, fiction, and news commentary genres. There’s also a section delivering audio from your favourite apps. You might see options from Calm, Sleep Cycle, and The Economist, for example

Overall, the web platform is very much akin to the mobile app. However, the more spacious design and large thumbnails might make for easier content discovery if you’re seeking something new to accompany your daily commute or evening down time.

The launch of Apple Podcasts on the web comes just a couple of weeks after Apple launched a version of its Maps app for the web, finally joining Google on that medium.

You might like…

Raiders of the Lost Xbox Exclusive? Indiana Jones tipped for rapid PS5 port

Raiders of the Lost Xbox Exclusive? Indiana Jones tipped for rapid PS5 port

Chris Smith 6 mins ago
AirPods 4 coming soon with two distinct models – report

AirPods 4 coming soon with two distinct models – report

Chris Smith 33 mins ago
Raspberry Pi 5 now has a cheaper version fans have demanded

Raspberry Pi 5 now has a cheaper version fans have demanded

Chris Smith 60 mins ago
Google denies Fitbit hardware is going away

Google denies Fitbit hardware is going away

Chris Smith 2 hours ago
iPhone 16 rumors: All we know about the 2024 iPhone range

iPhone 16 rumors: All we know about the 2024 iPhone range

Lewis Painter 5 hours ago
Your late summer entertainment is here with the Marshall Emberton III and Willen II speakers

Your late summer entertainment is here with the Marshall Emberton III and Willen II speakers

Kob Monney 6 hours ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words