Apple plots iPad Pro, MacBook Air replacement and new Mac mini on October 30, report

Apple will unveil new versions of the iPad Pro, a MacBook Air replacement and a new Mac mini desktop box at its event on October 30, according to one of the most well-connected Apple reporters on the circuit.

In his preview of the event, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who has a practically flawless record in these circumstances, promised the biggest upgrade to the iPad Pro since its 2015 reveal.

As recent rumours have stated, the pair of tablets will have larger screens with better cameras and faster processors. The report also adds weight to claims the tablets will have a Face ID sensor, with portrait and landscape support, as well as slimmer, symmetrical bezels.

Gurman also backs speculation the new iPad will have a USB-C connector for the first time, replacing the Lightning port. He also says there’ll be an updated Apple Pencil 2.

The report also says the iPads will have a more “squared-off” design that resembles iPhones such as the 5S and SE. Gurman also promises a custom Apple graphics chip and a faster version of the A12 processor featured within the iPhone XS.

That ties in with most of what we’ve already heard about the new iPad Pro, but we’re still excited to see Apple reveal the product. That company has done a great job of concealing the design this time around, with no official-looking renders leaking out into the wild.

Elsewhere, the MacBook Air replacement is described by German as an “entry level” model with a higher-resolution 13-inch display and slimmer bezels than its predecessor. He also says the first Mac mini update since 2014 is on the way, but there’s no additional information on design and specs here.

Apple’s event takes place at 2pm UK time on Tuesday October 30, which is 10am local time in New York (clock change in Britain accounted for). Join us for full coverage of the event.

What are you hoping to see when Apple takes the stage on Tuesday? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.