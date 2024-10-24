Apple pledges big week of Mac news from Monday: Here’s what to expect

New Macs coming next week: Apple has all-but confirmed new Macs are coming from Monday, in a week of announcements. Reports suggest we could see new a Mac Mini, MacBook Pro and iMac.

Apple is not so much teasing but telling of a week of Mac-related news that’ll begin on October 28. The company will round off the 40th year the Macintosh computers with “exciting” announcements from Monday morning, judging by a very transparent tweet from Apple’s marketing chief Greg Joswiak.

Joswiak advises users to “Mac your calendars!” for an “exciting week of announcements ahead, starting on Monday morning. Stay tuned…” If that wasn’t enough, the classic Mac ‘Finder’ icon is in the animated image beneath.

That seems to confirm new hardware, which has been widely rumoured for an October launch this year. Here’s what we expect from the launch week starting on October 28.

First Macs with M4

It was somewhat surprising when Apple chose to debut the M4 Series of chips with the 2024 iPad Pro earlier this year. But next week sounds like the perfect time to introduce new Macs with M4. It’s also possible Apple will broaden the M4 range to include Pro and Max variants.

New Mac mini

Perhaps the most intriguing of the pre launch-week rumour involves the first Mac mini revamp in quite a while. Reporting from Bloomberg has tipped a much smaller form factor, that looks more like an Apple TV than the hardback book-sized desktop computer we’ve been used to. M4 series processors will do the heavy lifting with the possibility of a Pro chip variant.

MacBook Pro

A more iterative update is expected for the MacBook Pro range, which may just include a refit with M4 processors offering 10-cores for both CPU and GPU. More RAM could also be offered as standard.

Get the Apple Watch Ultra for just £453.96 Music Magpie is offering a steep discount on the Apple Watch Ultra over on its eBay storefront. Music Magpie

‘Excellent’ refurbished condition

Now £453.96 View Deal

iMac

It’s a similar story with the iMac. Apple provided a refresh in 2023 with the M3 chip and a similar revision may arrive next week. Apple likes to add a splash of colour to the iMac range, so maybe we’ll see some new hues too.

New USB-C accessories

Apple’s transition away from the Lightning connector could continue, with recent leaks suggesting the Magic Keyboard and Magic Trackpad will be rechargeable via the same cable that can now charge your newer iPhone, iPad, AirPods and more. We’re getting closer and closer to the Lightning cables becoming obselete.