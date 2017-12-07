Apple’s planning to release a low-cost metal iPhone in 2018 – report

Apple is preparing to launch a new 5.8- and 6.2/6.3-inch OLED iPhone 9, alongside a more affordable 6.1-inch LCD variant that’s equipped with a metal back, in 2018, according to Nikkei Asian Review.

The new OLED iPhone is tipped to be a successor to this year’s iPhone X, while the LCD variant is rumoured to be a budget-friendly alternative for customers who don’t have the wherewithal to shell out £999 on a smartphone.

It’s not surprising that Apple is looking to introduce a larger version of the iPhone X; its 5.8-inch screen has been criticised by many for being too small, especially when compared to the Galaxy Note 8, which sports a 6.3-inch Infinity Display.

KGI Securities Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has an unrivalled insight into the firm’s plans, also predicted that Apple is working on a so-called iPhone X Plus (or iPhone 9 Plus), though he has reason to believe it will feature a 6.5-inch panel.

The Cupertino company is likely toying with a handful of different designs for next year’s iPhone range – and that would explain why Ming-Chi Kuo and Nikkei Asian Review have caught wind of two different screen sizes.

One thing’s for certain, though: If Apple is intending to launch another aluminium-clad iPhone, it will be available in a host of colours, including Jet Black and Rose Gold, much like the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

Would you be interested in an iPhone X Plus? Or is a budget-friendly, aluminium-clad LCD iPhone better suited to you? Be sure to let us know over on Facebook or Twitter @TrustedReviews.