New iPhones may have a MicroLED displays – here’s why you should care

Apple fans were pleading for the company to switch to OLED displays, years before we finally got one with the iPhone X back in 2017.

Now, the company is reportedly planning to leave the tech behind in favour of a MicroLED solution according to a report from China. MacRumors has spied a report from the Chinese Economic News claiming Foxconn is investing in the display tech in order to win orders from Apple to sit within future iPhones handsets.

The switch to the thinner MicroLED tech could help Apple create an even slimmer iPhone, while also offering brighter and more energy efficient screens than OLED-based devices. MicroLED tech is also longer lasting and less susceptible to screen burn in.

Apple currently uses OLED tech for its flagship phones like the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, while a TFT LCD display lives on the second tier iPhone XR device. MacRumors suggests the company it may still be a few years before the company makes the switch to MicroLED.

The company has long thought to be considering the technology for its Apple Watch wearable, while many other companies have been linked with the production of these displays on behalf of Apple.

Given rumours are afoot that Apple considers this the next step for its display technology, today’s report would tie in. However, those “Chinese supply chain sources” aren’t always the most reliable in the world, so we can take this information with a pinch of salt for now.

We definitely wouldn’t expect the MicroLED tech to sit within the 2019 iPhone handsets coming in late 2019. The company is expected to launch two OLED iPhones and one with the TFT LCD technology spied on the iPhone XR.

