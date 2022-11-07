 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple planning major changes to Siri, but not everyone will be happy

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple is reportedly planning to simplify the means of accessing the Siri voice assistant. The ‘Hey Siri’ wake phrase may be in line to become just ‘Siri’.

The word comes from the ever-reliable Bloomberg report Mark Gurman. The Apple expert says change is afoot, but Siri won’t change overnight.

In his most recent Power On newsletter, Gurman says the change may happen in 2023 or 2024 because the switch will require “a significant amount of AI training and underlying engineering work.”

The report also said challenges are centred around how much more difficult it is for the voice assistant to pick up a single word, without the ‘hey’ in front of it. The current system relies on it to help decipher accents and dialects.

However, Gurman claims Apple has been working on the change for months with the proposed single word wake option currently being tested among employees. The change would make Siri a little bit more like Amazon’s Alexa and also help speed up interactions, including speeding up those back-to-back requests.

However, with the removal of the ‘Hey’ wake word, iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, HomePod and Apple TV owners will summon the assistant mistakenly more often, because the buffer of the combination won’t be there. Echo users will be familiar with their assistant piping-up whenever the word Alexa is spoken in conversation, or is heard on television. We’ll have to see how Apple mitigates that if the reported plans come to fruition.

The changes won’t end there, Gurman says. While Apple recently changed the user interface on Apple TV within the tvOS 16.1 release, but has greater changes in mind that involves opening up more to third-party apps.

Gurman writes: “Apple has also been engineering further changes. It will integrate the voice assistant deeper into third-party apps and services and improve its ability to understand users and take the correct course of action.”

What changes would you like to see Apple make to Siri? Let us know @trustedrevews on Twitter.

You might like…

iPhone 14 vs Pixel 7: Apple or Android?

iPhone 14 vs Pixel 7: Apple or Android?

Gemma Ryles 5 days ago
Best iPhone 2022: The 5 top Apple phones we’ve tested

Best iPhone 2022: The 5 top Apple phones we’ve tested

Max Parker 2 weeks ago
iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Plus: What’s the difference?

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Plus: What’s the difference?

Hannah Davies 2 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.