Apple planning Mac mini and Mac Pro hybrid called Mac Studio – report

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple is planning to introduce a new Mac computer category called the Mac Studio, according to a report on Friday.

9to5Mac sources have passed along information showing Apple is working on a powerful Mac Pro-like machine running Apple Silicon processors, but within a chassis akin to the Mac mini.

According to the report, Apple has two versions of the Mac Studio under development. One would have the M1 Max we law in last year’s MacBook Pro, while there’s an even higher-end version on the way with an undisclosed chip, according to the report.

Whether that’s the M2 processor, which Apple is rumoured to be on the verge of launching, remains to be seen, but according to the report, the Mac Studio model is codenamed J375.

The site is also reporting the potential arrival of an Apple Studio Display that’s even fancier than the current Pro Display XDR model. According to the sources, it’ll have a 7K resolution screen, potentially with a pixel density of 245 PPI across a 36-inch panel. That would be sure to cost a pretty penny.

Today’s report says the previously rumoured smaller Mac Pro model is actually the Mac Studio and it will come in to replace the remaining Mac mini powered by Intel Core processors.

The report comes as Apple reportedly prepares to unleash new iPhone, Mac and iPad products at the March 8 spring launch event it has taglined “Peek Performance” Whether the Mac Studio is one of the products announced at the event remains to be seen, but we’re expecting Apple Silicon refreshes of most Mac models throughout the year.

What are you hoping to see from the Apple “Peak Performance” launch event on March 8? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
