 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple planned portable HomePod speaker and then dropped it – report

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

If you’re hoping for a battery-powered Apple HomePod mini to use on the go, we’re sorry to say the ship might have already sailed.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple prototyped a portable HomePod with a view to tackling the Bluetooth speaker market it is currently absent from.

However, following internal discussions, the project was scrapped altogether, according to the well-connected reporter writing in his latest Power-On newsletter (via What HiFi).

While it’s a shame for those seeking the battery-powered alternative for their Apple Music endeavours. However, we haven’t seen many of the smart speaker makers have success with portable options. Amazon tried one years ago, but it hasn’t lead to multiple generations of Alexa-on-the-go Echos.

That’s because of the demand for constant internet connectivity for sourcing information from Siri. Plus, the HomePod has ‘Home’ in the name for a reason; it’s designed to control smart home gadgets.

Apple could, of course, leverage the iPhone’s internet connection for these purposes, but it appears that isn’t in the plans right now. Gurman reckons if Apple does make an entry into the portable speaker market it’ll be via the Beats brand.

Ironically (or not, perhaps, given the timing of this report), Apple just got rid of their current one. It discontinued the Beats Pill speaker earlier this month.

“I would be surprised if [a battery-powered speaker] ever launches under the Apple brand,” says Gurman. “If Apple does get back into the battery-powered speaker game, I’d guess it returns under the Beats brand.”

You might like…

Trusted Reviews Awards: The Apple HomePod Mini is 2021’s Best Wireless Speaker

Trusted Reviews Awards: The Apple HomePod Mini is 2021’s Best Wireless Speaker

Alastair Stevenson 3 months ago
Best smart speakers: The best voice assistant speakers

Best smart speakers: The best voice assistant speakers

Kob Monney 6 months ago
HomePod Mini tips: 7 features you need to know about

HomePod Mini tips: 7 features you need to know about

Max Parker 1 year ago

There are rumours Apple is working on a next-generation HomePod speaker, with support for the high resolution audio. Would you like Apple to launch a HomePod with ability to use it on the go? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.