Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.

This Apple Pencil Pro secret UI tool is guaranteed to make you grin

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The new iPad Pro M4 models are now available, alongside the new Apple Pencil Pro. However, it has emerged the accessory itself offers far more than meets the eye.

The new Apple Pencil Pro’s headline feature is the ability to squeeze to bring up the pen selection tool. However, going beyond that it has emerged the pencil will cast an artificial shadow on the display that correlates with the pen tool selected.

In a video posted to X by Quinn Nelson (@SnazzyLabs) on Twitter, the user shows a fountain pen shadow displayed on the screen that responds to the various turns of the pen and nib. This is a UI feature that Apple didn’t choose to showcase during the reveal event earlier this month.

It did say that a gyroscope enabled users to rotate the pencil thanks to the gyroscope, but the shadow element wasn’t explained by Apple.

You can see the video showcasing the new feature in the embedded tweet above. When people talk about Apple’s magic touches with an almost enchanted demeanour, this is the kinda thing they’re talking about.

It’s not essential. Far from it. it just… rules.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

