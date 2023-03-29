Apple Pay Later rolls out to select users

Apple has rolled out its Pay Later service to a limited selection of users in the US.

The company’s interest-free payment instalment feature is finally available to members of the general public after a couple of months of testing with Apple employees. Apple is sending out invites to a “prerelease version” to select users in the US, with plans to offer it to all eligible users over the coming months.

Apple Pay Later allows you to split the cost of large purchases into four, spread over six weeks and with no interest or fees. It’s all run through the Apple Wallet app, where users can manage what essentially amounts to an Apple loan.

These loans can be taken out for between $50 and $1,000, which can then be used for online and in-app purchases made on iPhone and iPad with merchants that accept Apple Pay. In a bid to avoid encouraging excessive debt, credit cards cannot be used to directly pay for your Apple Pay loan.

Full application details have been posted to Apple’s support pages.

Apple first announced its payment service back at WWDC 2022 in June of last year. It was intended to be an addition to the Apple Wallet app for the rollout of iOS 16 but didn’t make the cut, with reports of major technical issues.

Given that the service isn’t even fully out in the US as yet, we’re not holding our breath for a speedy global rollout. Hopefully once all of the bugs have been ironed out it shouldn’t take too long, however.