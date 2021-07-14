Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple Pay Later could let you pay in instalments

Alan Martin By Alan Martin linkedin Contact via linkedin

Apple is reportedly looking at ways to take a bigger bite out of credit cards by introducing paying in instalments to Apple Pay.

Apple Pay Later is, according to Bloomberg, something the company is currently working on internally. Like the Apple Card, it will be backed by Goldman Sachs, but it won’t require Apple’s own credit card to work, and is aimed at standard Apple Pay – the kind accessible via iPhones, Apple Watches and Macs.

The company is reportedly aiming to let users stagger instalments in two ways. The first, internally branded “Apple Pay in 4”, will allow users to make four interest-free payments spaced two weeks apart. Alternatively, users will be able to purchase items in instalments over several months, but with interest applied. It’s not clear what this rate of interest will be.

The report adds that users can put the payments on the credit card of their choice, and that no credit check will be required. Some of the plans won’t have processing or late fees, apparently, meaning only the cost of interest will apply on longer-term payment plans.

In short, it sounds like Apple is looking at a way of rivalling the likes of Affirm and Klarna in allowing customers to split payments, making products that would normally be too expensive accessible to consumers. The advantage Apple has, of course, is that Apple Pay is already baked into several hundred million iPhones around the world, making the barrier to entry significantly lower.

While paying via instalments can lead to people taking on debt they can’t afford and ultimately doing themselves harm in the long run, such systems can prove invaluable to those facing an unexpected bill that they can’t afford to pay in one go.

That said, it’s not a done deal. While Bloomberg says Apple is actively working on Apple Pay Later, it’s still in development and it could be changed or cancelled ahead of launch.

Alan Martin
By Alan Martin linkedin Contact via linkedin
Alan has been writing about tech for over a decade with bylines scattered across the web. Previously Deputy Editor at Alphr, he's now a freelancer writing about phones, drones and everything in betwee…
Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors' code of practice to underpin these standards.