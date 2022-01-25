 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple outs new Personal Safety User Guide amid AirTag stalking fears

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple has published a new safety guide for Apple products amid the backdrop of fears (and instances) of AirTag item trackers being used to stalk and harass people, or steal their property.

The company says the guide is designed for those concerned with, or actually experiencing safety issues with the entire fleet of Apple devices. It is described as a “personal safety resource for anyone who is concerned about or experiencing technology-enabled abuse, stalking, or harassment.”

Apple says it’ll help users “sever digital ties with those you no longer want to be connected to and outlines the personal safety features that are built into Apple devices.”

The guide focuses on tools like the Find My tool which enables users to share (or stop sharing) their location, staying safe with AirTags and how to manage data security in iCloud and Family Sharing settings, and plenty more.

Users are encouraged to review their settings and take action, while the guide outlines the company’s safety and privacy tools and even offers a personal safety checklist to round things out.

Pertaining to AirTags directly, which have been criticised for potential personal safety and privacy issues since launch, Apple once again goes over the measures it has taken to ensure users cannot be tracked against their will. It examples what to do if users receive an “Item Detected Near You” notification, which could mean an AirTag has been planted on their person, and how to disable those trackers permanently.

You might like…

Apple AirTag Review

Apple AirTag Review

Max Parker 9 months ago
AirTags make it ‘frighteningly easy’ for abusive partners to stalk

AirTags make it ‘frighteningly easy’ for abusive partners to stalk

Chris Smith 9 months ago
Apple AirTags vs Tile: How the Bluetooth item trackers compare

Apple AirTags vs Tile: How the Bluetooth item trackers compare

Chris Smith 9 months ago

“To discourage unwanted tracking, Find My notifies you if an unknown AirTag or other Find My accessory is seen moving with you over time by sending you the message, “Item Detected Near You.”, Apple writes.

“If you see this message on your device, an AirTag or other Find My accessory that has been separated from the person who registered it is traveling with you, and the owner might be able to see its location. It’s possible that the AirTag might be attached to an item you are borrowing.”

Apple has also recently updated its rules to ensure the sound made by the AirPod when it has been separated from its owner and improved tools for Android users.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.