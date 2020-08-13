Apple One subscription bundles to offer Peloton-like fitness classes – report

Apple will offer multi-tiered subscription bundles alongside the iPhone 12, which will include a brand new service offering online fitness classes, according to a new report.

The platform, which will go under the name Apple One and arrive in iOS 14 according to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, will offer various configurations of Apple Music, TV Plus, Arcade, News Plus with varying degrees of iCloud Storage.

Gurman, a most reliable source of Apple information, says the cheaper bundles will offer Apple Music and TV Plus, while more expensive tiers will include the Apple Arcade gaming service. Next up, will be a bundle that includes Apple News Plus, while the full monty would also include extra iCloud storage for photos, files and videos.

The report doesn’t mention potential price points and says Apple’s plans could yet change, but it makes sense that each bundle would offer a decent saving on the prices of purchasing them individually.

Much of this has been reported before in various forms, but it’s the potential presence of the online fitness classes, akin to Peloton, as part of the bundle that could cause a surprise.

The fitness videos were first mooted in March this year, with a CNBC report claiming Apple is planning on including videos for running, yoga, strength training, rowing, cycling, core training, outdoor walking and dance, to name a few.

Another report said the app will provide free access to the workouts, which will provide guidance on completing the activities in question, without the need for in-app purchases. However, today’s update appears to suggest it’ll cost users.

The report says the new bundles will be compatible with Apple’s Family Sharing system, meaning up to six people in a household will be able to access the services. The bundles would likely boost Apple’s ever-growing Services division, which continues to yield great revenue for the company.

