Apple One subscription bundles launch Friday, Fitness Plus coming later

The Apple One streaming bundles will become available on Friday October 30, the company has confirmed.

The new platform enables users to combine Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade and Apple News Plus subscriptions and save a few quid in the process. Apple’s chief financial officer Luca Maestri alerted Bloomberg to the planned launch ahead of Apple’s latest quarterly earnings report.

Maestri also said the Apple Fitness Plus service, which will offer a varied selection of workout videos for a monthly subscription fee (or as part of an Apple One bundle) will arrive by the end of the year.

It’s not clear whether a launch in the United States will be mirrored by availability in other territories like the UK. At the time of writing on Thursday evening, the Apple UK site currently says the service will be available “this autumn.”

The bundles were announced at the company’s iPad and Apple Watch event in September and are designed for people already pretty deep into the Apple services ecosystem.

For £14.95 a month, the Individual plan gets you Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade and 50GB of iCloud storage. That’s a saving of £5.80 a month compared with buying them individually. The Family Plan is £19.95 a month, includes 200GB of iCloud storage and the opportunity to share everything with up to five other people in the household.

The Premier Plan, which can also be shared with the family, is £29.99 a month, but adds Fitness Plus, Apple News Plus and a whopping 2TB of iCloud storage. A total of £22 a month can be saved there.

Apple also says that “any services you haven’t already tried are free for the first month.” After that, it’ll be added to the cost of your subscription.

