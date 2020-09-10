Apple One subscription bundles confirmed by an Android app

An selection of ‘Apple One’ subscription bundles, featuring Apple Music and a range of other services has been rumoured for quite some time. Now they may have been confirmed.

A strong of code within the Apple Music beta reveals confirmation of the Apple One name and the fact it refers to a subscription bundle. Ironically, it was 9to5Google who spotted the code within the Android version of the beta app.

The name was first touted by a Bloomberg report last month and is expected to include a selection of a la carte bundle offerings with options to include Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+ and iCloud storage.

Today’s report provides the first tangible confirmation it’s in the works and also brings some new details about what it’ll entail, if not what’s included and how much money can be saved by bundling.

The code strings assure users Apple One users they’ll be able to manage a subscription from any Apple device and that they won’t be charged twice if they roll an existing Apple Music subscription in to an Apple One bundle. Here are the strings in question:

<string name=”applemusic_with_aristotle_subtext”>Included in Apple One %s</string>

<string name=”aristotle_main_subtext”>Subscription Bundle %s</string>

<string name=”aristotle_main_more_info”>Your Apple Music subscription will be included in Apple One starting %s. You will not be charged for both subscriptions.</string>

<string name=”aristotle_renewaloption_subtext”>You can manage your Apple One subscription using your iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac.</string>

Apple might launch the Apple One at its highly anticipated event on September 15, where it expected to reveal a new version of the iPad Air and the Apple Watch Series 6. The iPhone 12 range isn’t expected to arrive yet, having been delayed slightly due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Whether Apple will release new versions of its operating systems before the new iPhones are revealed is unclear, but it’s possible the final version of iOS 14 (and iPadOS 14) will be made available after the event.

