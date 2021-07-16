Apple offering students free AirPods with Mac

Calling all students, Apple is offering students free AirPods when they buy an eligible Mac or iPad

Apple’s High Education offer is now live and will last until October 11th, so if you’re in the market for some new Apple tech, we recommend you give this a look.

This deal is for students, their parents and education staff who are thinking of buying a new computer for their school life. By buying a selected Mac or iPad, you can bag yourself a free pair of AirPods, and you have the option of upgrading to some AirPods Pro for £90, instead of Apples RRP of £249.00.

The deal won’t give you a discount on the base Mac, iMac or iPads’ price, which means students will still have to pay a premium. But, based on our experience using and reviewing current generation Apple tech we’d thoroughly recommend students that can afford the hardware consider the deal.

The Macbook Air M1 is one of the only laptops to get a perfect 5/5 score when we reviewed it earlier this year, offering students powerhouse performance contained in a neat, satchel friendly frame.

The iPad Air 4 is also a top choice for any student looking for a study buddy to take to lectures when paired with a keyboard attachment. Its lightweight design, solid performance and lengthy battery life earned it an equally impressive 5/5 when we tested it in October last year.

If that doesn’t sound like quite the right fit check out our best iPad guide, which details the best Apple tablets we’ve reviewed.

If you’re after a laptop, but don’t fancy a MacBook check out our best student laptop guide.

To make good on this deal, you just need to confirm your UNiDAYS if you’re a student or staff member. You’ll also be treated to 20% AppleCare+ when you make your purchase.