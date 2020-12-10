Apple now peddling workout gear ahead of Fitness Plus launch

Apple is literally gearing-up for the launch of its Apple Fitness Plus video service by adding a range of workout accessories to its online store.

Earlier this week, the company revealed Apple Fitness Plus will launch on December 14 for $9.99 per month, or as part of an Apple One subscription bundle. The app will provide a wide range of guided workout videos for people of all skill levels and is being seen as a rival to the current leader in the space, Peloton.

Now, alongside the latest iPhone 12, MacBook Air and AirPods Max releases, sit items like yoga mats, blocks and foam rollers, alongside smart swimming goggles, skipping ropes and bike helmets. Naturally, they aren’t the cheapest options on the market either.

The Manduka 6mm Performance Yoga Mat is $119.95, for example. Another is $77.95, while a yoga block is $19.95. There’s also a JAXJOX Foam RollerConnect for a few cents under $99.95 (via MacRumors).

Slightly more on-brand for the world’s biggest technology company are the Tangram smart jump ropes also on sale via the store. Meanwhile, the $199.95 FORM Smart Swim Googles promise to deliver real time performance metrics to the Apple Watch. There’s also a connected kettlebell from JAXKOX that’ll count your reps and sets along the way.

The Lumos Matrix Urban Bike Helmet is $249.95, but it does offer some smart customisable lighting to make you more visible on your bike, skateboard or scooter. It’s also possible to activate turn signals via an iPhone or Apple Watch app.

Given the ongoing situation with the coronavirus pandemic, many people are in no rush to return to the gym setting, so it’s highly likely there’ll be quite a lot of Apple users willing to give Fitness Plus a chance when it launches next week.

The Fitness Plus app will offer 10 different workout categories, including yoga, cycling, dance, treadmill walk, treadmill run, strength, core, HIIT, rowing and mindful cool downs. The workouts will be led by world-class trainers, while there’ll be a constant flow of new content added weekly.